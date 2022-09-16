Mourners pay respects to late FAS president at wake, Jalan Besar Stadium

Former national footballer Lim Tong Hai (in blue) paying his respects at the wake of former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong, who died at the age of 70 on Wednesday.

The former defender, who is also a council member of the FAS, was among dozens of visitors who attended the wake at the Singapore Funeral Parlour in Tampines.

Players from Singapore Premier League and Singapore Football League clubs also turned up at the Jalan Besar Stadium to pay their respects, with the FAS setting up a space at its headquarters for people to pen their tributes.