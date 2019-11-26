Mourinho's Tottenham homecoming

LONDON • Jose Mourinho's charm offensive has been in overdrive during his whirlwind first few days at Tottenham.

He has lauded Spurs' training complex as being "second to none" beyond comparison across Europe "at any level", and all while sleeping in the club's pyjamas.

Now for a first taste of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or "the best stadium in the world" as he put it.

Mourinho will continue his quest to win over fans who might still be sceptical about his shock appointment as he takes charge of Spurs in a home game for the first time when Olympiakos visit in the Champions League today.

Getting the team through to the knockout stage will not do him any harm in the ingratiation process and a victory guarantees progress from Group B alongside leaders Bayern Munich with a game to spare.

It would round off a decent week's work for Mourinho as he attempts to rebuild his reputation after a fractious spell at Manchester United that ended last December.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Portuguese could not hide his excitement at his home debut taking place in a tournament he holds dear to his heart, having won it twice with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Mourinho said: "I love this competition as much as everyone in football. It's something that everybody dreams of winning. Not everyone has the privilege of being a Champions League winner which I was happy enough to do.

The Spurs boss, however, played down hopes that the team can emulate last season's historic run to the final and perhaps surpass that feat by lifting their maiden trophy.

"With these boys, I will never be afraid of any Champions League match, (but) we need to qualify," he said. "It's only when my teams arrive in the quarter-finals that I start thinking that we have a chance. In this moment we are far from it."

FEARLESS With these boys, I will never be afraid of any Champions League match, (but) we need to qualify. JOSE MOURINHO, placing his trust in his players.

He also urged his side to use Liverpool as an example to get over the "empty feeling" that has permeated the club since losing June's final.

"It's like landing on the moon but you don't do it. Look, (the Reds) had the frustration of not winning (in the 2018 final) and the next season, they won it."

Separately, Pep Guardiola confirmed Sergio Aguero will be missing for "a few weeks", after he suffered a yet-to-be diagnosed injury over the weekend.

Manchester City will progress to the knockout phase if they avoid defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad and the manager called on his players to finish the job in Group C, saying: "The position we have is good but we have not qualified yet. Tomorrow is a chance."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOTTENHAM V OLYMPIAKOS

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am