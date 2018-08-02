Mourinho's third-season syndrome

PORTO
2001-02 No trophies, third in Primeira Liga.
2002-03 Won Primeira Liga, Portuguese Cup, Uefa Cup.
2003-04 Won Primeira Liga, Portuguese Super Cup, Champions League. Joined Chelsea in June 2004.
CHELSEA
2004-05 Won Premier League, League Cup.
2005-06 Won Premier League.
2006-07 Won FA Cup, League Cup. Left by mutual consent in September 2007.
INTER MILAN
2008-09 Won Italian Super Cup, Serie A.
2009-10 Won Serie A, Italian Cup, Champions League. 2010-11
Resigned before the start of third season.
REAL MADRID
2010-11 Won Spanish King's Cup.
2011-12 Won Spanish league.
2012-13 Won Spanish Super Cup. Left by mutual consent to rejoin Chelsea.
CHELSEA
2013-14 No titles, third in Premier League.
2014-15 Won Premier League, League Cup.
2015-16 No titles, left by mutual consent in December 2015.
MANCHESTER UNITED
2016-17 Won League Cup, Europa League.
2017-18 No titles, second in Premier League.
2018-19 ?