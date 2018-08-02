Mourinho's third-season syndrome

Published
1 hour ago

PORTO

2001-02 No trophies, third in Primeira Liga.

2002-03 Won Primeira Liga, Portuguese Cup, Uefa Cup.

2003-04 Won Primeira Liga, Portuguese Super Cup, Champions League. Joined Chelsea in June 2004.

CHELSEA

2004-05 Won Premier League, League Cup.

2005-06 Won Premier League.

2006-07 Won FA Cup, League Cup. Left by mutual consent in September 2007.

INTER MILAN

2008-09 Won Italian Super Cup, Serie A.

2009-10 Won Serie A, Italian Cup, Champions League. 2010-11

Resigned before the start of third season.

REAL MADRID

2010-11 Won Spanish King's Cup.

2011-12 Won Spanish league.

2012-13 Won Spanish Super Cup. Left by mutual consent to rejoin Chelsea.

CHELSEA

2013-14 No titles, third in Premier League.

2014-15 Won Premier League, League Cup.

2015-16 No titles, left by mutual consent in December 2015.

MANCHESTER UNITED

2016-17 Won League Cup, Europa League.

2017-18 No titles, second in Premier League.

2018-19 ?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2018, with the headline 'Mourinho's third-season syndrome '. Print Edition | Subscribe
