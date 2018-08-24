Mourinho won't quit Old Trafford just yet

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has vowed to remain at Manchester United amid internal friction at the English Premier League football club, with British media reports indicating that some fans have started to turn on Ed Woodward.

The Times of London understands that Mourinho has no intention of resigning as United manager despite his differences with Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, and the club, who on Monday insisted he had their full backing, on several matters.

Mourinho is disappointed by Woodward's failure to sign more than three players in the transfer market and is known to hold concerns about the way that several other departments are being run.

The Portuguese was downbeat after his team's embarrassing 3-2 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion last Sunday, but has no plans to quit the club, who handed him a 21/2-year contract in January, and wants to help his squad get back to their best quickly.

There was another development in the Old Trafford soap opera on Wednesday after a group of fans paid for an anti-Woodward banner to be flown over Turf Moor before United's match at Burnley next month.

The banner attacks the Glazer family - the club's owners - and Woodward, who has worked for them since they took over in 2005.

The news is unwelcome for Woodward. He has the backing of the Glazers owing to his commercial success with the club - United last year turned over more than £500 million (S$881 million) - but fans have grown increasingly unhappy with his transfer dealings.

Mourinho is still speaking to Woodward, but their relationship has become extremely strained.

Already frustrated by Woodward's inability to sign more players for him in the summer, the manager's mood has darkened even more since the Brighton defeat.

During a frustrating transfer window, Woodward delivered only midfielder Fred, full-back Diogo Dalot and reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant. Mourinho also wanted a centre-back and an attacker, but neither were signed, despite the 55-year-old submitting a list of five targets to the Briton in May.

Mourinho also feels that his efforts are being undermined by Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, who has discussed the possibility of his client leaving for Barcelona.

In an attack on former United midfielder Paul Scholes, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Frenchman for a perceived lack of leadership, Raiola tweeted: "Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn't recognise a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill... Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba."

United, however, have denied sounding out former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane about replacing Mourinho.

A senior club source said: "Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job available?"

THE TIMES, LONDON