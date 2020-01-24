Mourinho wants firepower after 'scary' Norwich victory

LONDON • The best anyone could say of this Tottenham performance on Wednesday was that it was a winning one and had the effect of putting an unhappy run to bed.

Spurs, who were winless in four Premier League games, had not scored a league goal in open play since Dele Alli's winner against Brighton on Boxing Day.

So it was to some relief that the same player moved that conversation along after their 2-1 home win over Norwich.

However, for long periods, it looked like being the sole redeeming feature: They did not deserve to beat a Norwich side who belied their position at the bottom and merited at least a draw.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said: "It was obviously a bit scary... We didn't want to lose points but then the reaction was very good. I saw players really tired but going over their limits to give us the points.

"How can we change the game? With the family spirit, the family character and desire, which is what they did."

Spurs scored for the first time in the league this year when Alli met Serge Aurier's cross before sliding in and converting at the near post seven minutes before half-time.

Mourinho was able to start Hugo Lloris in goal for the first time since taking charge as the Frenchman returned from a 31/2-month absence due to a dislocated elbow.

But Lloris will have been disappointed as he got a hand to Teemu Pukki's poor penalty in the 70th minute but could not keep it out.

However, a kind break of the ball seven minutes later bailed Tottenham out as Alli's shot looped high over goalkeeper Tim Krul and into the path of Son Heung-min to head the ball over the line.

While the return of Lloris was welcomed, Mourinho was dealt another blow with midfielder Harry Winks damaging his ankle. He could be out "for weeks".

The three points moved Spurs to within six of Chelsea (40) in the battle for a top-four finish.

However, another uninspired performance did little to suggest they are capable of chasing down Mourinho's old club unless more firepower is added before the end of the transfer window this month.

Spurs' struggle for goals of late has coincided with the loss of Harry Kane for the majority of what remains of the season after surgery on a hamstring injury.

Real Sociedad's Willian Jose is the latest striker linked with a move to north London.

"We are in a situation when I have to think, think, think. I look to the bench and we don't have attacking players," said Mourinho.

"When Chelsea want to win, they bring on Michy Batshuayi. When Manchester City want to change Gabriel Jesus, they bring in Sergio Aguero. We are so, so unlucky with injuries."

