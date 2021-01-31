Mourinho wants Bale and strikers to step up

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale is nearing a "crucial moment" in his loan spell, as he challenged his attacking players to step up in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.

Bale, 31, has struggled for form and fitness since rejoining Spurs on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, scoring four goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The Wales forward has made only one start and four overall appearances in the Premier League.

Mourinho revealed earlier this month that Spurs have yet to discuss with Real Madrid the possibility of extending his loan deal for another term and odds are growing he will be sent back to the Spanish champions, where he still has another year left on his contract.

But, with Kane picking up two separate ankle injuries during Thursday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool that is set to rule the England captain out for "several weeks", Mourinho has called on Bale to step up, starting with Brighton away today.

"It's a crucial moment for him, he's feeling better and better," Mourinho said ahead of their trip to the Amex Stadium.

"When you lose a player of Harry's quality and dimension, the other guys have to step up. Hopefully, he (Bale) can help us."

Carlos Vinicius was signed on loan from Benfica as a back-up striker last October. But, despite losing Kane, the Brazilian, who has played just 25 minutes, was not brought on from the bench.

Thus, Bale could be in line for just his second top-flight start - his first was at West Bromwich in November. But Mourinho has ruled out switching him to the centre-forward role vacated by Kane, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season.

"Harry Kane is Harry Kane. There are players in some teams that are not replaceable," the Portuguese said. "The position that he (Bale) likes to play is the position where we are playing him every minute we give him, which is the right side of the attack."

REUTERS