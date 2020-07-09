Mourinho silent on Dier's ban

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho yesterday refused to reveal his true feelings about Eric Dier's four-game ban, which rules him out of all but one of their remaining five Premier League fixtures, for fear of getting into trouble with the Football Association.

The England midfielder was yesterday slapped with the suspension and fined £40,000 (S$70,000) for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter who had verbally abused his family after Spurs' FA Cup exit to Norwich on March 4.

Dier will miss today's trip to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, as well as the London derby with Arsenal on Sunday among other games. And while Mourinho was visibly unhappy with the punishment, he opted not to address it.

"No reaction. If I answer I'm going to be in trouble and I don't want to be, so I have no comments about that," he said in his virtual pre-match press conference yesterday.

Dier will not be the only Spurs player absent as they seek to leapfrog the Gunners into seventh place, to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the fifth successive season.

A win will put them eight points behind fourth-placed Leicester (59), but they will have to do so without Dele Alli as he nurses a hamstring injury. The England midfielder, who has netted eight league goals this term, missed the 1-0 home win over Everton on Monday and remains a doubt for the Arsenal clash.

"It's a small injury but he's not ready for tomorrow. He's had a sad history with hamstring injuries, so he has to be careful," Mourinho said. "We cannot risk it when he has a little problem there."

While Spurs are scraping to maintain their place among Europe's elite, the 19th-placed Cherries are equally desperate, except they are fighting for their Premier League lives. Eddie Howe's men have only 27 points from 33 games and are four from safety.

While defenders Steve Cook and Chris Mepham are serious doubts, Callum Wilson, their top scorer with eight league strikes this term, will return after a two-game suspension for amassing 10 yellow cards.

"I see a lot of hurt in the dressing room, a lot of players who really do care," Howe said yesterday. "It's been difficult to take the results personally. Nothing has affected my motivation to turn it around."

REUTERS

BOURNEMOUTH V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1am