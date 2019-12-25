Mourinho sees red over Son's punishment

LONDON • Unless the appeal succeeds, Son Heung-min will be suspended for Tottenham's Premier League home game with Brighton tomorrow, leading manager Jose Mourinho to decry the "injustice".

The South Korea forward was given his marching orders after kicking out at Antonio Rudiger during the 2-0 home defeat by Chelsea on Sunday - and the incident resulted in monkey chants being directed at the latter.

Spurs have since lodged an appeal against the automatic three-game ban and while they await a reply from the English Football Association (FA), Mourinho has continued to voice his unhappiness.

Ahead of the clash with the Seagulls, he said: "I hope Son is not punished five times. One time was the foul that Rudiger did on him.

"The second is to be sent off. The third would be not to play against Brighton. The fourth not to play against Norwich and the fifth not to play against Southampton."

But if the FA does not rescind the red card, the Spurs boss admitted Son's absence would be "a big loss" and "we have to try to cope with it".

Erik Lamela, who has returned to training after two months out with a hamstring injury, would be his likely replacement, with Christian Eriksen set to be named as a substitute again due to his contract stand-off with Spurs.

While Rudiger was the subject of racial abuse at Spurs, a Chelsea fan was arrested late on Monday for allegedly hurling vitriol at Son.

It is understood the supporter targeted the 27-year-old, who did not hear any insults aimed at him, and the incident was reported to the authorities by other Blues fans.

HARSH PENALTY One time was the foul that Rudiger did on him. The second is to be sent off. The third would be not to play against Brighton. The fourth not to play against Norwich and the fifth not to play against Southampton. JOSE MOURINHO, Tottenham manager, on the five-fold punishment that his player Son Heung-min would be subjected to if the appeal on his red card is unsuccessful.

A club spokesman said: "We are aware of an alleged racist incident involving a Chelsea supporter at yesterday's match.

"Chelsea will not tolerate any form of racism, nor is there a place at this club for anyone who is found to have engaged in such behaviour.

"If a season-ticket holder or member is involved, we will take the strongest possible action."

Authorities are still working to identify the culprits who abused Rudiger, with Tottenham issuing a statement that they had engaged lip readers to study the footage.

Spurs have also asked the Premier League to clarify whether they should follow Fifa or the top flight's anti-racism protocol as the latter's priority is to ensure "the match is not unduly interrupted".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN

