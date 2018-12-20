Mourinho says 'United is the past' but will coach again

LONDON • Jose Mourinho, sacked as manager of Manchester United on Tuesday, has confirmed that he would return to management.

He also insisted that his United career was a closed chapter in his first remarks since his removal.

United sacked the Portuguese after having suffered their worst start to a Premier League season for 28 years and replaced him with former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

"Manchester United have a future without me and I have a future without United," Mourinho told Sky Sports yesterday.

"Why should I be sharing (my feelings) more now? Even with the supporters, it's over. That's the way I've always been.

"I've been critical of managers that leave clubs and speak about what's happened and who's to blame. That's not me. I just want to finish like it happened yesterday and I'd like to say it's game over. I hope you media respect this way for me to be.

"Until I get back to football, I have my right to live my normal life. That's what I want to do. United is the past."

£34m Manchester United have to pay in compensation to Tottenham should they appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss said he would retain positive memories of his time at Old Trafford and not focus on what went wrong.

"You know me. I don't change, what I did when I left Chelsea is the same as what I'm going to do now," he added. "I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club... It's finished."

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to be considered as the permanent successor, according to The Times, with United targeting him to take over for the long term.

It is understood he wants to be considered for the job, though it would cost United £34 million (S$58.9 million) in compensation.

The Argentinian, whose contract expires in 2023, has gained plaudits for his attacking style of play, bringing through youngsters from the academy and the results his teams have achieved.

Despite his attachment to Spurs and good working relationship with chairman Daniel Levy, he is understood to be frustrated by the lack of backing he has received in the transfer market.

He is also vexed by the club's tightly controlled wage structure, their failure to offload unwanted players and delays to the opening of their new stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE TIMES, LONDON