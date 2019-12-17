Mourinho raves about 'big victory' at Wolves

LONDON • A key ingredient of the Chelsea sides Jose Mourinho led to three English Premier League titles was an ability to eke out wins even when not at their best and Tottenham demonstrated that handy knack on Sunday.

Despite Lucas Moura's early opener, they were under pressure for most of the match and when Adama Traore equalised midway through the second half, Wolves looked favourites for the three points.

But Jan Vertonghen headed home substitute Christian Eriksen's corner in stoppage time to seal the 2-1 win, lifting Spurs into fifth, three points behind Chelsea, whom they host on Sunday.

Some might call it lucky, but Mourinho preferred to praise the "team ethic" that helped his side weather the storm at a cold and rainy Molineux.

"It's one of these victories where quality is not enough," the Spurs manager said. "If you are not a team, a real team in the sense of what the word team means, it's impossible (to win here).

"They (Wolves) are very, very good. I tell that before the match, and I tell the same after the match."

Spurs had only won three out of their opening 12 league games and were 11 points off the top four, but since Mourinho's appointment late last month, they have four victories in five matches.

Still, it was a hard-fought win, with Wolves riding on the back of an 11-match unbeaten streak in the league.

The Portuguese added: "My feeling is Wolves are fighting for more than they said. They are not just there for the top six. They can do more. They are a fantastic team.

"This is a big victory. This game is a special game because the opponent is a special opponent."

On masterminding just their second away league win since Spurs beat Fulham in January - he won at West Ham on his debut - Mourinho also expressed a debt of gratitude to the "magic hands" of Paulo Gazzaniga.

The Argentinian goalkeeper is standing in for long-term absentee and captain Hugo Lloris.

"My father played in this stadium against Wolves in the Uefa Cup as goalkeeper. He was always telling me, a goalkeeper of a top team had to be different as he doesn't have 10 saves to make.

"You have one, but when the one comes, the magic hands have to be there and Paulo did it for us."

