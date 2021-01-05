Mourinho preparing for biggest game as Spurs boss

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has labelled Tottenham's League Cup semi-final against Brentford today as the most important match of his reign since taking charge in November 2019.

Spurs host the second-tier Bees looking to reach the League Cup final against Manchester United or Manchester City, who play each other tomorrow.

Other than Matt Doherty's suspension and the injured Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso, Mourinho has no other worries.

They are without a major trophy since winning the 2008 League Cup and the Portuguese, who has won the tournament four times, is desperate to end that drought.

"Yes, I think so. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so," he said. "We always have important matches, last season we had a match at (Crystal) Palace that would give us participation in this season's Europa League or not.

"The match against Leeds was very important as we went a few games without a victory in the Premier League but I would say a semi-final is always a very important match. The only one more important is a final.

"I won the Carling Cup in my first season after a few months in England in 2004-05, so for me every competition is different and it doesn't matter the club where you are or the ambitions you have.

"That is my way of looking at things, especially at a club without silverware for more than one decade. After more than one decade, every competition becomes more important and if we win two matches we win a trophy... which I think would be a very good thing for the club and for the players."

Brentford will be no pushovers. Although the visitors have never won a major trophy in their 131-year history, they could very well feature in the Premier League next term as they are fourth in the second-tier table and firmly in the promotion mix.

Bees manager Thomas Frank is also not overawed at having to take on Mourinho, saying yesterday: "I admire him a lot for having that fantastic career.

"But when the whistle blows, it's just another bloke standing in the dugout. I'm still pretty sure he also goes to the toilet sometimes."

The final has been moved to April 25 in the hope that fans will be allowed into Wembley by then.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE