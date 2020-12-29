Mourinho irked by lackadaisical Spurs

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho admonished his players after losing another lead, this time to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday's 1-1 draw, to continue a poor run that has seen them slip from first to fifth in the Premier League in three weeks.

With six points between them and leaders Liverpool (32), they remain in the title hunt but Mourinho was concerned at the lack of ambition shown at Molineux, with Spurs seemingly content to sit on their lead.

"It is disappointing, of course," the Portuguese manager said after Romain Saiss' late header cancelled out Tanguy Ndombele's opener just 57 seconds in.

"We had control of the game. But we had 89 minutes to score more goals, and we didn't. And it was not just about not scoring goals, it was also about not being dangerous, not being ambitious, and for me, that's the problem."

Spurs sat back in the second half, giving Wolves space to press for an equaliser, in a repeat of another 1-1 away draw earlier this month at Crystal Palace.

The visitors could not call upon Gareth Bale, after he suffered a calf injury in midweek that is set to keep him out for a few weeks.

A win would have put Mourinho's men third and they have now dropped more points in the last 10 minutes of matches this season than any other side in the league.

For a team who have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup and the league since 1961, Spurs' lack of initiative infuriated Mourinho.

"Of course, tomorrow we are going to have a similar meeting as other meetings we have had," he said. "And of course after tomorrow, we are going to practise the same thing we have practised after similar situations...

"Of course, it (conceding late goals) is a concern, but I repeat, it is more of a concern the fact that we score early goals and we don't do matches."

In contrast to Spurs, Wolves have been comeback specialists under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who was a goalkeeper under Mourinho at Porto.

On their knack of scoring late - they have grabbed a goal in the closing minutes in the last three games - the Wolves boss said: "It has not only to do with fitness, it has to do with belief, with the spirit of the boys. The effort was huge... It required a big heart."

Without Raul Jimenez, their top scorer who is out indefinitely after fracturing his skull against Arsenal last month, the team have slipped into the bottom half. But Nuno revealed they are "preparing" to move for a striker when the window opens next month.

