Mourinho hits back as 'negative' Spurs hit 100 goals

LONDON • Tottenham have joined world champions Bayern Munich as just the second club in one of Europe's "Big Five" leagues to reach 100 goals in all competitions this season after a 4-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, giving manager Jose Mourinho a chance to have a dig at his critics.

Spurs had been sliding down the table with the Portuguese coach's tactics coming under scrutiny but three top-flight victories on the bounce have put the sixth-placed team back in contention for a top-four place.

Having taken plenty of heat during their poor run, Mourinho is taking some pleasure from sticking it to his doubters, who had previously accused him of dour football.

"If the statistics I was given are correct - 100 goals scored in the season, which for a very defensive team, a very negative team, is not bad," he said.

Spurs have a Europa League last-16, first-leg tie against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and then a north London derby against Arsenal three days later.

Getting through the rest of this week in positive fashion will ensure that his side can look forward to the League Cup final against Manchester City on April 25 and the chance to win silverware for the first time since 2008.

"It was a good week for us. Three matches, nine points, and for next week when we play a crucial match in the Europa, and against Arsenal, nothing could be better for us than to win nine points this week," he said.

Gareth Bale scored after 25 minutes but Christian Benteke's soaring header earned the visitors an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

A few weeks ago, that might have knocked the stuffing out of the hosts but they responded with Bale restoring their lead before Harry Kane's double.

"We can see that when you concede a goal in the last minute of the first half and start the second half very positive without a scar from conceding that goal, the players have a lot of confidence in this moment," Mourinho said.

On Bale, who made his seventh top-flight start with six coming since last month , Mourinho said: "He needs to enjoy the positive talk with everybody that was doubting his first half of the season. He's playing very well and working hard for the team.

"When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries, I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars that bring fear and instability... that psychological barrier has to be broken and he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."

