Mourinho hails 'incredible' Kane after 3-1 win

LONDON • Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane's commitment to Tottenham "incredible" after the striker put his body on the line to score his 200th and 201st club goals in a 3-1 Premier League win at Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Spurs boss, who recorded his first win at St James' Park in eight attempts, praised the contributions of the striker, who has played almost every minute of their last four games in the past 13 days.

"Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible," said Mourinho. "After such a difficult recovery, he is playing every minute of every game. This is the fourth game with two days in between. We are the only team to have this, and Harry gave everything."

Kane would have likely missed the rest of the season through injury had it not been for the three-month coronavirus-enforced break, but his return has given Spurs a shot at Europe next term.

All but 16 of his 201 club goals have come for Spurs after loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester early in his career. He said of his tally, which took place in 350 league games: "That's not bad.

"It's nice to get to that milestone, but the points are the most important thing. Hopefully I'll get a couple more before the season ends."

Spurs remain just outside the Europa League qualifying spots with two Premier League games left.

If Arsenal win the FA Cup, then a sixth-placed finish secures a place. If Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United lift the Cup, seventh will be enough.

However, with Spurs playing top-four hopefuls Leicester on Sunday, Mourinho remains hopeful they can take advantage of any slip-ups by fellow contenders Wolves, who drew 1-1 with Burnley on Wednesday, or Sheffield United.

"We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective, which is the Europa League," he said. "If we can't get to the Champions League, the Europa League is important."

The Portuguese coach hailed Serge Aurier's "strong character" after the Ivorian defender put aside his grief, to start the game just two days after his brother, Christopher, was shot dead in Toulouse, France.​

201 Club goals Harry Kane has scored in 350 league games. All but 16 have come for Tottenham.

Mourinho also paid tribute to his mentor, Bobby Robson, whose statue stands outside St James' Park. He was the late Newcastle and England manager's assistant when the Englishman was coaching Barcelona in the mid-1990s, before making his name at Porto.

"Finally, I can leave the stadium and pass Mr Robson's statue and laugh with him," he said. "Because every time I come here, I leave the stadium and I look at him with a sad face. It's the first time I can leave the stadium and smile."

REUTERS