Mourinho furious with Spurs' slips

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has lambasted his defence for their mistakes, after Tottenham were twice forced to come from behind in their 2-2 English Premier League draw with Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Spurs lost possession in the build-up to the Canaries' opening goal, scored by Mario Vrancic, and endured the embarrassment of conceding a ricocheted own goal by Serge Aurier for the hosts' second after the break.

Mourinho changed two defenders at half-time, taking out Juan Foyth and Jan Vertonghen, as well as his back-three formation. But his team had to settle for a share of the points against the bottom side via Christian Eriksen's free kick and a late penalty from Harry Kane.

After experiencing his first draw since taking over last month, the Portuguese manager was decidedly morose in his post-match remarks, saying: "Do you want me to assess the performance with defensive mistakes or without?

"Performance with defensive mistakes, we have to accept the result. Performance without defensive mistakes, not at all.

"Because we played so, so well when we had the ball. We create from minute one until minute 90.

"We start the game playing well, then we had our 28th of December gift and then, the team till the end of the first half felt it a little bit.

"Second half, we played even better than in the first half, really offensive, taking lots of risks, dominating the game, scoring the equaliser, and then, with 30 minutes to win the game, gift No. 2.

"A normal team with a normal soul would lose the game, but no. The team kept playing, the boys played even better, more intense more aggressive, pressing recovering the ball, lots of quality going forward.

Asked to explain his changes, Mourinho said: "Because I was losing, I want one more attacking player than we had, because I knew winning 1-0, they would just try to defend and keep (Teemu) Pukki up.

"And then I thought (putting on) Davinson Sanchez because he's our fastest defender and would be the one to cope with the possible long balls to the space for Pukki.

"I knew that in that moment we were going to have all the creative players on the pitch with Kane and Dele (Alli). We were going to have (Giovani) lo Celso and Lucas (Moura) and the two midfielders and for me, they were phenomenal."

