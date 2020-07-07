Mourinho bites back

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal's ridicule of Tottenham's defeat at Sheffield United on social media, saying "you only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble".

Spurs' 3-1 Premier League defeat at Bramall Lane last Thursday came days after Arsenal had beaten Sheffield United 2-1 at the same venue to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Gunners poked fun at their north London rivals on Facebook by posting highlights of their win with the caption: "It's not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane."

Three straight league wins took seventh-placed Arsenal (49) four points clear of Tottenham - before Mourinho's men faced Everton yesterday. The two sides meet at Spurs on Sunday, and Mourinho is hoping to take revenge on the field.

"I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn't enjoy the problems of others. You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble," said the Portuguese.

"In the end it says more about them. They don't have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

"I don't like to connect the club with some post or tweet. The person that did it probably did by themselves. I don't believe it was (manager Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don't believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

"It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem, we will be waiting for them."

Both teams have a mountain to climb to force themselves into the top four or even claim a return to the Champions League via a fifth-placed finish should Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition be upheld on appeal.

Spurs, who were 10th before facing the Toffees, have finished above Arsenal in the table for the past three seasons after failing to do so in a 22-year run.

Mourinho added that finishing above the Gunners would be nice, but should not be Spurs' main aim.

"To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that," he said.

"I don't hide that Arsenal in this moment is a very special rival. Yes I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them.

"But again I want my team to be bigger than that, I want my club to feel bigger than that."

Arsenal host third-placed Leicester today and Arteta still has hopes of qualifying for Europe, with his side six points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

He said: "I think we have to win every game and then wait and pray.

"A few weeks ago we were really far from thinking about Europe and we are a little bit closer at the moment so let's go game by game and see where that takes us."

The Foxes clinched their first win in four league games since the season resumed with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I think Brendan (Rodgers) and his staff have completely changed the style of play and the way they approach games," Arteta added of today's opponents.

"Even though they've had some difficulties in the last few weeks, it's very clear what they are trying to do and they are very dominant."

