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Morocco's AS FAR win record third CAF Women's Champions League title

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Nov 15 - Morocco's AS FAR became the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League three times after beating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in Sunday's final in Egypt.

Imane Touriss scored twice and Hiba Youssoufi was also on target for AS FAR, while Refilwe Tholakele netted for Sundowns.

The victory took AS FAR, who became the first team to retain the trophy, clear of Sundowns as the competition's most successful club, with the teams having entered the final level on two titles each.

Sundowns won the inaugural tournament in 2021 and reclaimed the trophy in 2023, while AS FAR secured their first title in 2022. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.