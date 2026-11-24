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A logo is pictured on the new headquarters for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an independent institution that resolves around 900 legal disputes in the field of sport through arbitration and mediation, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS, Nov 24 - Morocco's football federation has reported an incident to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during proceedings on Senegal's appeal, ahead of a ruling due later on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The appeal challenges the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to overturn Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win over Morocco in January's Africa Cup of Nations final.

According to the source, who declined to be named because they were not permitted to discuss the case, the Moroccan federation alleges that Senegal Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall spoke by phone with one of the three arbitrators on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify whether the call took place or establish what was discussed.

CAS said on Monday its ruling on the appeal would come on Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately available for comment. REUTERS