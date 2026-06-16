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Moroccan Ammouta named Al Ahly coach following Thorup departure

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Asian Qualifiers - Group G - Saudi Arabia v Jordan - Al-Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - June 11, 2024 Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta before the match REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Asian Qualifiers - Group G - Saudi Arabia v Jordan - Al-Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - June 11, 2024 Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta before the match REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

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June 15 - Al Ahly have appointed Moroccan Hussein Ammouta, a former Jordan manager and CAF Champions League winner with Wydad Casablanca, as head coach on a two-year contract, the Egyptian club said on Monday.

Ammouta, 56, brings a strong continental pedigree, having led Wydad to the African Champions League title in 2017 at Al Ahly’s expense, securing the Moroccan league crown in the same season.

He also guided Morocco to the African Nations Championship title in 2021 and won the Qatari league with Al Sadd, alongside spells at Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates and the Jordan national team.

The appointment comes 10 days after the club parted ways with Denmark’s Jess Thorup by mutual consent following a disappointing campaign.

Thorup, appointed in October, began his tenure by winning the Egyptian Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Zamalek but results declined in the latter stages of the season and Al Ahly finished third in the league, meaning they miss out on next season’s CAF Champions League. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.