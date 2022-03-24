Moriyasu expects an 'intense' vital clash with Aussies

SYDNEY • Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has experienced joy and despair throughout Asia's 2022 World Cup preliminaries but victory over Australia in Sydney today will guarantee a happy conclusion to a dramatic campaign.

Both Japan and Saudi Arabia can confirm their spots at the Finals in Qatar today, with the Saudis set to advance if they beat already eliminated China in Sharjah.

Herve Renard's side lead Group B by a point from Japan (18) with Australia in third, three points behind Moriyasu's side, and needing to defeat the Samurai Blue to put their qualifying fate back into their own hands.

The Japanese are on the verge of a seventh consecutive World Cup despite a poor start to the campaign, when losses against Oman and Saudi Arabia raised questions over Moriyasu's future.

But the former Sanfrecce Hiroshima boss has come through that slump to lead his side to five straight wins, including a 2-1 victory over the Australians in Japan in October.

Another three points will be enough to secure a place in Qatar, but facing the Socceroos away will be a tough test.

"Australia were very strong and their intensity level was high when we played them last October," Moriyasu said.

"I'm quite sure that the next game is going to be more aggressive and intense than our last game, and it will be a good game of football. The World Cup is a dream not only for the team but the people in Japan."

The visitors, however, have been boosted by the understrength line-up the hosts are set to field and will also draw confidence from their good head-to-head record - the Socceroos last beat them in 2009.

Australia are missing a number of regulars, including the midfield duo of Shanghai Port's Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic of Celtic.

Assistant coach Rene Meulensteen, who will take charge of the side today if coach Graham Arnold fails to recover from Covid-19 in time, said of the absentees: "Obviously unfortunate that Aaron and Tommy are not part of the squad, but we have enough depth and I know the players will step up to the plate."

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has returned after missing the last round of qualifiers through injury, while Liverpool's Takumi Minamino will spearhead the attack. But Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is a notable absentee.

Iran and South Korea have already claimed the two automatic berths available from Group A, with the pair facing off in Seoul today in the battle for top spot.

That leaves the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Iraq battling for third in the group and a spot in the play-offs.

The two groups' third-place teams meet in a play-off on June 7 before taking on South American opposition a week later for a spot in Qatar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS