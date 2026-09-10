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More to Hougang, Geylang and Balestier’s major overhaul for SPL season

Hougang United’s new shot-stopper Takahiro Koga making a save during a training session at Bedok Stadium on Sept 3.

SINGAPORE – Often the off-season is a chance for football clubs, including those in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), to reset, but fans will be surprised by the drastic changes made by last season’s mid-table trio.

Hougang United, Geylang International and Balestier Khalsa, who finished sixth, fifth and fourth respectively last season, have all undergone significant squad turnover heading into the new campaign.

The Cheetahs have brought in 16 players and released 15, while Geylang have signed 12 and let go of 18, and Balestier have added five new faces after parting ways with 16.

While SPL clubs outside the top two typically rebuild significantly from one season to the next in search of the right formula, this time, there are signs that the approach has changed.

Rather than simply filling foreign player quotas, coaches at all three clubs say they have been more deliberate in their recruitment, targeting specific profiles instead of just names on a list.

Geylang coach Noor Ali said: “The lesson learnt was how key these seven foreigners are in the league as they make a lot of difference to the team and choosing the four local players was also key.

“It depends on each club’s objective, but you can see how a lot of players have moved around this window, and a lot of players have also retired.”

Hougang coach Akbar Nawas noted that the player turnover across the league is “partly the nature of football here”.

The 50-year-old added: “There are financial realities, contracts, foreign-player changes, players moving between clubs and clubs trying to improve quickly. So there will always be a certain amount of turnover.

“But I don’t think constant rebuilding should be the long-term solution. For me, the real objective is to create a football structure and identity that remains even when individual players change.”

He said: “Players will come and go, the way we work shouldn’t. That’s what we are trying to establish at Hougang.”

Striking a more cautious note, Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic said: “You need to be really careful who you sign. You can’t just put a player into a position because it’s cutting costs – that’s part of what’s driving all this shifting around at clubs.

“But I don’t think it’s anything alarming, not a red flag. It’s just part of the game, and it’s partly down to the new rules on foreign players (in the 2025-26 season).”

Last season, the on-field foreign-player quota was raised from six to seven as part of the changes to make the SPL more competitive.

For this campaign, Hougang’s rebuild has been headlined by the arrival of Japanese goalkeeper Takahiro Koga from FC Jurong, forward Oakley Cannonier from Liverpool’s academy, and right-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman, who joined from the Lion City Sailors.

Akbar went through over a hundred player profiles as part of the recruitment process.

“Recruitment isn’t just about looking at a player’s statistics or reputation.

“I want to understand whether the player fits our football, our environment and what we are trying to build,” he said.

“For me, the important question was always: can this player help us play the football we want and raise the standards of the team?”

Geylang have taken a different route in the market, recruiting South Korean centre-back Cho Eun-soo, North Koreans Kim Tae-uk and Ryang Hyon-ju, and Japanese central midfielder Naoki Yoshioka, all arriving from FC Jurong.

The Eagles have also lost some experience in the window with the departure of Nikola Ignjatovic, Shodai Yokoyama, Riku Fukashiro, Shahdan Sulaiman and vice-captain Vincent Bezecourt.

Noor said: “I’ve been to Japan for one year (attachment with J-League side Matsumoto Yamaga), so there is a certain philosophy I want to play, and these Japanese and Korean players actually fit very well in terms of that.

“One player that has actually shone for me the last few years is Vincent. He is a player who is technically and tactically strong like the Japanese players. They are very disciplined, and set a very good example and environment for the team.”

Balestier Khalsa’s Marin Kuzminski on the ball against his captain Tajeli Salamat during a training session on Sept 3. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Balestier are bolstered by the arrival of J2 player Yushin Otake, Croatian Marin Kuzminski and centre-back Bill Mamadou, who joins from Thai League 2.

The Tigers have lost more established figures in the process, with captain Madhu Mohana, Masahiro Sugita, Lazar Vujanic, Ignatius Ang and Mario Subaric all departing.

With Madhu gone, Kraljevic has handed the captain’s armband to Tajeli Selamat.

The coach said: “He’s the next one to take over the leadership from Madhu, and he’s got a lot of leadership qualities.

“He’s had a reputation as a bit of a bad boy in Singapore, but I think he can deliver, and what I’ve seen so far, he has done very well and changed a lot from previous years.”