More to come from England

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate believes his team will get better after they beat Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group D at Euro 2020.

"I think there is more to come from us definitely, we haven't scored from a set-play yet, we are not fluent but we have moments when we look a good side," he said after Raheem Sterling grabbed the winner for his second time in three games here.

England will face the second-placed team in Group F - most likely Portugal, Germany or France - but Southgate said he was glad to have secured home advantage with next Tuesday's showpiece match being held at Wembley.

"Who knows if that is going to be a good draw or not? We wanted to win the group, wanted to play at Wembley and we will see who we play tomorrow," he added.

With just two goals scored, the Three Lions are the lowest-scoring side to ever finish top of a group at any European Championship, but Harry Maguire, who played his first game here, agreed that England had more to offer.

"We've set out to win the group and we've done that. Can we play better? Of course we can. Will we improve? We'll do everything we can," the Manchester United defender said.

"Three clean sheets, been solid. The fundamentals are there and now we've got to tidy up in every part of our game.

"In tournament football, it's about big moments in big games and not giving the opponents big moments to score from and at the moment, we are doing that well."

Captain Harry Kane had been criticised for his listless displays after the Tottenham striker failed to manage even a shot on target in England's first two group games.

While he failed to open his account against the Czechs, he was more lively and finally tested a goalkeeper here, after being helped by Southgate handing first starts to Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka.

Both showed they are in contention to start the next game over Phil Foden, who was left out for fear of picking up another yellow card that would rule him out of the first game of the knockout phase.

England's next opponents will be a heavyweight, but Sterling remains unfazed at the prospect.

"At some point, you have to face the best teams. It is about challenging yourselves," the Manchester Ciy forward said.

The team's pragmatism may be their best chance of success at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, according to pundit Gary Neville.

"England aren't going to win this tournament by outplaying France, Germany, Portugal and Spain," he said.

"I don't think we have the players to do that.

KEEP HANDBRAKE ON

"I genuinely think we will win it in the way we are playing now which is professional, keeping clean sheets, making sure the back is protected by the two in midfield and then creating those individual moments of brilliance."

Despite their defeat, the Czechs also reached the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams and will take on the Netherlands or Belgium or the winners of Group E in Glasgow on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS