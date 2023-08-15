More to Australia than just Sam Kerr, says England coach Sarina Wiegman

SYDNEY – Australia have many strengths and are just as dangerous with or without striker Sam Kerr on the pitch, England coach Sarina Wiegman said, as the two sides make their final preparations for Wednesday’s Women’s World Cup semi-final.

Kerr, captain and all-time leading goalscorer for the Matildas, has missed much of the tournament due to injury but has watched on as the 10th-ranked side rode a wave of momentum to reach the last four for the first time.

The fact that Kerr’s goals have not been needed, with winger Hayley Raso stepping up and scoring three, shows that the co-hosts are strong as a unit, Wiegman said.

“Of course, she’s a threat. She’s a very good player. So lots of respect. But there’s more than Sam Kerr, because in the end it’s always a team performance,” the Dutchwoman told a press conference on Tuesday.

“And when a team do really well, an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia, it’s the same for England.

“So it’s a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her and for her team. I think Australia grew in the tournament too. They had some disappointing situations and had to come back from them. They did really well.”

England skipper Millie Bright, who knows all about her Chelsea teammate Kerr, added: “Everyone knows her pretty well on a worldwide stage, it’s pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities.

“But there are other players in the team and we’re prepared to play against Australia the team. We know everyone’s individual traits, strengths and weaknesses.”

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr was fit to play but he was not certain that she would start as her workload was still being managed because of the calf injury that ruled her out of Australia’s first three matches.

“There’ll be a meeting tonight again to see the best starting 11, the best finishing 11 and whether we plan for 90 minutes or plan for extra time,” he said. “There’ll be some tough decisions again tonight but Sam is definitely available for selection.”

The clash at Stadium Australia will be memorable no matter what the result, as both sides aim to book their first appearance in a World Cup final.

World No. 4 England won their first major title at the 2022 Euro on home soil so they will be wary of Australia being backed by almost 75,000 fans in the stadium, and millions watching at home, desperate for their side to achieve a similar feat.

Said Gustavsson: “If you look at the rankings, they’re favourites. If you look at where their players play, they have starting players in top clubs in top leagues all over the world.

“Not just the starting 11, down to 15, 16. We have bench players in those teams. We have players playing in mid-table teams in Sweden. So if you look at all that and you look at resources, financially, obviously they are massive favourites.

“But the one thing that we have that they don’t have is the support and belief from the fans. That in itself is going to be massive tomorrow.”

Wiegman disagreed that her side are favourites, saying: “I don’t think they’re the underdogs. They play at home, the stadium will be beautiful... I think it’s going to be very tight and it’s going to be very, very competitive.” REUTERS, AFP