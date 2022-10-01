More than pride riding on derby

LONDON - History, emotion, excitement. Those are the words Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used to describe the clash with Tottenham Hotspur as his side prepare to host their rivals in the English Premier League north London derby on Saturday.

The two teams will be fighting for much more than local bragging rights as they aim to prove they are serious contenders for the title.

As top-flight action returns following the international break, Arsenal sit top of the table, one point above champions Manchester City and Spurs, who are unbeaten.

"It's all about emotion and the willingness to get to that moment to enjoy the game," said Arteta.

"It's the nicest game of the season by a mile for what it means to our supporters. It's also for the history of it and for now as well because we look at the table and where both teams want to be, it becomes a really important match so I think the word (to describe this match) is excitement.

"You have to feel attached and belong to the club. Then when you have the feeling, you understand deeply the history and that's what makes the match so special."

Both teams are in good form but if a title challenger is expected to emerge from north London, it is Spurs who are the more likely after snatching a top-four finish from Arsenal in dramatic fashion last term.

The Gunners were in pole position to qualify for the Champions League when they moved four points clear of Conte's men with just three games remaining.

They blew their chance, however, as a 3-0 defeat by Spurs was followed by a loss against Newcastle United, ruining their hopes.

But Arteta's gradual rebuild of his team has been impressive.

The Spaniard has infused Arsenal with energy by promoting a group of talented youngsters, while the team have been revitalised by the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as the development of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.