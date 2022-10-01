More than pride riding on derby

LONDON - History, emotion, excitement. Those are the words Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used to describe the clash with Tottenham Hotspur as his side prepare to host their rivals in the English Premier League north London derby on Saturday.
The two teams will be fighting for much more than local bragging rights as they aim to prove they are serious contenders for the title.
As top-flight action returns following the international break, Arsenal sit top of the table, one point above champions Manchester City and Spurs, who are unbeaten.
"It's all about emotion and the willingness to get to that moment to enjoy the game," said Arteta.
"It's the nicest game of the season by a mile for what it means to our supporters. It's also for the history of it and for now as well because we look at the table and where both teams want to be, it becomes a really important match so I think the word (to describe this match) is excitement.
"You have to feel attached and belong to the club. Then when you have the feeling, you understand deeply the history and that's what makes the match so special."
Both teams are in good form but if a title challenger is expected to emerge from north London, it is Spurs who are the more likely after snatching a top-four finish from Arsenal in dramatic fashion last term.
The Gunners were in pole position to qualify for the Champions League when they moved four points clear of Conte's men with just three games remaining.
They blew their chance, however, as a 3-0 defeat by Spurs was followed by a loss against Newcastle United, ruining their hopes.
But Arteta's gradual rebuild of his team has been impressive.
The Spaniard has infused Arsenal with energy by promoting a group of talented youngsters, while the team have been revitalised by the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as the development of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsene Wenger, who led Arsenal to their most recent title in 2004, believes his former team should be regarded as title contenders.
"I would say they have a good chance because I don't see any super-dominating team," he said.
Arsenal's only match against a top-four rival so far this season ended in a 3-1 defeat at United.
But history is in their favour, with Tottenham on a run of 11 Premier League visits to the Emirates Stadium without a win since their last success in 2010.
Yet Arsenal, beaten only twice in 30 home league games against Spurs, must find a way to subdue striker Harry Kane, who has scored a record 13 league goals in 15 north London derbies, including two in their most recent meeting in May.
Arteta will be missing the injured Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares, while Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are doubtful.
Buoyed by pipping the Gunners last season, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy bowed to manager Antonio Conte's demands, sanctioning a close-season spending spree.
With the demanding Italian refusing to let his players rest on their laurels, Spurs have continued to progress in their second season under him. But Conte also admitted that the gruelling schedule has already begun to take its toll with players sidelined due to injuries.
Spurs could be without key regulars such as Hugo Lloris, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies.
"There is only 11/2 months before the World Cup and you have to understand the national team players, these were the last games to show they deserve to play in the World Cup," he said.
"But to play so many games before the international break and now to play 13 games in 43 days is crazy. We are faced with injuries."
The Italian added he has nothing but respect for the Gunners.
"Arsenal have had a fantastic start, they've lost only one game... They're showing they are a really good team," Conte said.
"I know the quality of this team, they've worked with Arteta for many years. They are really well organised. Arteta is a really good coach, he's young but he can have a great career."
