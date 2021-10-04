More misery for Foxes as Palace battle to earn point

LONDON • Leicester's poor start to the season continued as Crystal Palace yesterday fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 home draw in the English Premier League.

Substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out first-half goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy at Selhurst Park.

Birthday boy Iheanacho, on his 25th birthday, fired the visitors ahead in the 31st minute when he robbed Joachim Andersen of the ball and steered it past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from the edge of the penalty area.

Another error by the defender, who failed to cut out a simple Harvey Barnes pass into the area, allowed Vardy to double the lead six minutes later as he slotted the ball inside the near post.

Olise was instrumental in Palace's fightback in the second half as he netted his first Premier League goal shortly after coming on for Jordan Ayew to reduce the arrears, and he also had a hand in the equaliser.

The 19-year old, who joined Palace from Championship side Reading during the close-season, volleyed home his own rebound after his initial attempt was blocked.

Incessant Palace pressure bore fruit again as the Foxes defence failed to clear Olise's cross and the ball fell to Schlupp, who powered a close-range header past Leicester stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester, fifth last season, are on eight points, in 13th place, and manager Brendan Rodgers admitted the FA Cup winners were "far off" from the previous two seasons under him.

"Quite a way if you look at it today as a team that has normally been defensively good," he said.

"Today, we had poor positioning in the box and they finished the chances. We can reflect on it... hopefully we can be better when we get back."

Meanwhile, the first managerial casualty of the season occurred at Vicarage Road as Watford yesterday announced the dismissal of head coach Xisco Munoz after a poor start to the campaign.

48 Seconds it took Jeffrey Schlupp to score, the second-quickest goal by a substitute in the EPL this season.

The 41-year-old Spaniard leaves with the club 15th in the table, having earned just seven points from their opening seven games.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said in a statement.

Munoz took charge in December last year after Serb Vladimir Ivic was fired, and successfully guided the club back to the top flight with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season. He is the 17th manager to leave the Hornets in the past 10 years.

REUTERS