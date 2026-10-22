Straitstimes.com header logo

More LaLiga clubs join pact to cap ticket prices for away fans

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID, Oct 22 - Three more clubs in Spain's top division have joined an agreement to cap away ticket prices at a maximum of €30 ($34), a spokesperson for LaLiga told Reuters on Thursday, meaning 17 clubs in the 20-team league now participate.

• LaLiga is strengthening the reciprocal agreement between clubs as AC Milan fans boycott their visit to Udinese over away ticket prices of €65 ($73)

• The agreement, in place since the 2023-24 season, also ensures a minimum of 300 tickets are made available to travelling fans

• Away ticket sales have increased by 33% per game on average, according to LaLiga data.

• England's Premier League has a cap of £30 pounds ($40) for away fans.

• German's Bundesliga guarantees 10% of available capacity for away support, with their tickets matched to home prices.

• European governing body UEFA's regulations require 5% of stadium capacity to be allocated for away fans with a price cap of €50 ($56,20) in the Champions League

• The LaLiga spokesperson did not name the three additional Spanish teams joining the price cap scheme REUTERS

See more on

Spain

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.