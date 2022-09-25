More freedom with France: Mbappe

PARIS - Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he enjoys having more "freedom" when playing for France than he does with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old has to share the limelight at PSG alongside Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi and Neymar, with the Brazilian currently their top scorer.

"I play differently here. I am asked to do different things than with my club. I have much more freedom," said the forward, who had previously been linked with a move to Spanish champions Real Madrid before he signed a new three-year deal with PSG in May.

"The coach knows we have a No. 9 in 'Olive' (Giroud) who keeps the defences occupied. I can run about, find space and look for the ball," added Mbappe after scoring in France's 2-0 Nations League win over Austria on Thursday.

"With Paris it's different. I can't do that. I am asked to be more of a pivot for the others."

On Sunday, France play away to Denmark and still need to win in Copenhagen to be sure of avoiding dropping down to League B. If they slip up, Austria will finish above them in Group A1 by defeating Croatia at the same time.

The French are third on five points, one ahead of Austria but four behind the Danes. Leaders Croatia have 10 points.

However, the priority in these Nations League games is preparing for the World Cup, with France's defence of their trophy starting in just two months.

Coach Didier Deschamps lost a whole team of players to injury before Thursday's match, when both Barcelona defender Jules Kounde and AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan had to come off hurt.

Neither will play against Denmark - who lost 2-1 to Croatia on Thursday - as a result.

"We have an incredible pool of talent, so even when we are missing important players there are others who can come in and do well," insisted Mbappe.

In Group A4, the Netherlands will be without injured midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong, and forward Memphis Depay when they take on Belgium at home on Sunday.

Koopmeiners left the training camp after suffering an early concussion in the 2-0 win away to Poland on Thursday. De Jong and Depay suffered thigh problems and had to be substituted.

The unbeaten Dutch have won four of their five games and are three points ahead of Belgium (10), who beat Wales 2-1 on Thursday. Netherlands will qualify for the semi-finals if they avoid defeat by three goals or more.

AFP, REUTERS

DENMARK V FRANCE

StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 2.35am