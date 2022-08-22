More firepower needed at Arsenal

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away with their perfect start to the Premier League season and the Spaniard feels they need to add more firepower to sustain their form and mount a serious challenge for the title.

The Gunners have not won the English top flight since 2004 and have not been part of the Champions League for six seasons running. After losing their first three league games of the season last year and suffering their worst start in 67 years, Arsenal are in a better spot and their run of games this time is also easier.

They have a good chance to make it five wins in a row - their next two fixtures are at home to Fulham on Saturday and Aston Villa next week - until their first big test of the season at Manchester United on Sept 4.

Few pundits still believe Arsenal can last the pace in terms of a title run but a top-four challenge does appear realistic.

A double from Martin Odegaard and a maiden club goal by William Saliba fired Arteta's men to a 3-0 win over promoted Bournemouth on Saturday, the first time since 2004 they have opened the season with three successive victories.

The former Manchester City assistant coach was delighted with their start but warned that a 100 per cent record counted for little this early in the season.

"It's just three games, it doesn't mean anything," he added. "What it means is the team is playing really well, we won three games, we're scoring goals, we're keeping clean sheets. The team is playing and performing well, it's competing really well.

"Winning makes life completely different. The atmosphere is good and the unity is incredible."

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the close season and both have impressed, while Saliba has also shone after a loan spell at Marseille. Such is the level of competition that three other new faces - Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner - have yet to make their debuts.

However, Arteta confirmed Arsenal are still active in the transfer market - the window closes on Sept 1 - with space opening up for arrivals, as the likes of Nicolas Pepe head for the exit.

"We don't like reacting obviously, we want to get the players that we believe will make a big impact in the team. If we can do that, we will try to do that," he said.

"We know as well where we are short, where we have to add more firepower. And if we can do it, we will do it."

Arsenal have been linked to Youri Tielemans as Leicester, the only club yet to make a signing this summer, must sell to raise funds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS