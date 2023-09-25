Morata scores twice as Atletico outclass Real Madrid with 3-1 derby win

MADRID - Alvaro Morata scored a brace to help Atletico Madrid deliver a statement performance as they outclassed city rivals Real Madrid in a 3-1 derby win on Sunday.

Morata opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a towering header from a Samuel Lino cross and Antoine Griezmann extended their lead with another header in the 18th minute, from a Saul Niguez cross.

Real's Toni Kroos struck home from the edge of the box in the 35th minute but Morata headed Atletico's third in the first minute of the second-half, from another cross by Saul.

With one game in hand, Atletico moved up to fifth place in the LaLiga standings on 10 points, while Real Madrid, who entered the weekend as leaders, are now third on 15 points, one behind Barcelona and Girona. REUTERS

