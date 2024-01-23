Morata header giver Atletico Madrid win at Granada

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata netted a second-half header to secure a 1-0 win at lowly Granada despite his side's uninspiring performance on Monday, moving them up to fourth place in LaLiga.

Diego Simeone's side climbed to 41 points and are now three behind third-placed Barcelona on 44 points after 20 games.

Leaders Girona are top with 52 points, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but the surprise package of the season have played one more game than all of their main rivals.

After a low key first half Atletico were more aggressive after the interval against LaLiga's second-bottom side and broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Antoine Griezmann lifted a cross for Morata to head past goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

The referee ruled out the effort for offside but a VAR check showed Morata was marginally onside and the goal was given. REUTERS