Moore eyes Spurs scalp to keep hopes alive

LONDON • West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore is only focused on extending their recent positive run today, when his side must beat Tottenham to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

They could go down even with victory, if either Southampton or Swansea City win their respective matches at Everton and Bournemouth this weekend.

The Baggies, bottom of the Premier League table and five points behind 17th-placed Swansea, having played one game more, have won two and drawn two matches under Moore, and he is eager for his side to continue their good form.

Spurs will also be motivated; they could ensure a top-four finish if they win and Chelsea fail to beat Liverpool tomorrow.

"What we are doing here is just focusing on the next game," Moore said. "We've hit some good form recently and we want to continue that... It's the last home game of the season and we want to give a good account of ourselves."

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert is also facing a must-win encounter with Crystal Palace today.

They slightly boosted their survival hopes after earning their third successive draw at Liverpool last Saturday but a 12-game winless run has left Stoke three points behind Swansea with two matches left.

"I'm still full of belief as I was when I arrived and, until it's impossible, then I won't stop believing we can stay in this league," Lambert, who arrived at Stoke in January, told Premier League Productions.

"If we can win our two games then we'll have given ourselves a chance and hopefully it will be enough to keep us in the division."

Southampton, in 18th, are another struggling side looking to build on their last result, having ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 home victory over Bournemouth last weekend.

"Back-to-back results is massive at any stage of the season because invariably it shoves you up the table," Southampton manager Mark Hughes said. "If we are able to manage it at the weekend, then clearly that's a huge boost for us."

West Ham sit three points and positions above Southampton but have been dragged further into the relegation battle after their 1-4 loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Today they take on a Leicester City side whose star Riyad Mahrez said yesterday he has withdrawn his transfer request after a move to City fell through.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WEST BROM V TOTTENHAM Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm