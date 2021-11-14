Money talks as EPL sack game picks up

It was April when Jose Mourinho got his marching orders. He was the fourth manager to be sacked in the 2020-21 English Premier League season and the last. Now there were two dismissed last weekend, three this month alone, four within 18 days, five already in a campaign for the first time since 2004-05. Even as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer limps on at Manchester United, it turns out that 2021-22 is the sacking season.

It highlights a combination of circumstances. Watford were responsible for three of the seven sackings in 2019-20 so when they returned to the EPL, it was no surprise that Xisco Munoz was fired. Steve Bruce was always going to go if a takeover ever happened at Newcastle.