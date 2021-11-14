On The Ball
Money talks as EPL sack game picks up
It was April when Jose Mourinho got his marching orders. He was the fourth manager to be sacked in the 2020-21 English Premier League season and the last. Now there were two dismissed last weekend, three this month alone, four within 18 days, five already in a campaign for the first time since 2004-05. Even as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer limps on at Manchester United, it turns out that 2021-22 is the sacking season.
It highlights a combination of circumstances. Watford were responsible for three of the seven sackings in 2019-20 so when they returned to the EPL, it was no surprise that Xisco Munoz was fired. Steve Bruce was always going to go if a takeover ever happened at Newcastle.