On the Ball

Money not the master as Atalanta, Leverkusen defy the odds in Europe

John Brewin
Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri and coach Gian Piero Gasperini with the Europa League trophy as they arrive in Italy on May 23. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 25, 2024, 06:32 PM
Published
May 25, 2024, 05:55 PM
There are shifting sands underfoot in European football. If Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan as domestic champions appears the norm, then Germany, where Bayer Leverkusen were runaway unbeaten champions, has shown that the biggest and most powerful in Bayern Munich can be upset.

That Leverkusen lost Dublin’s Europa League final to Serie A’s Atalanta also spoke to a revival within Italian football, while Borussia Dortmund’s presence at Wembley in next week’s Champions League final speaks to growing depth in Germany. For those who hark to a different era, where financial power didn’t necessarily hold sway, all three teams’ successes suggest that tactics, teamwork, clever recruitment and high-level coaching can still prevail over the wealthiest.

