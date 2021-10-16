'Money can't buy success'

LONDON • Newcastle are the talk of the Premier League following their £300 million (S$556 million) Saudi-led takeover as the new owners prepare to start their reign against Tottenham tomorrow.

There were mixed reactions among the other clubs during their managers' press conferences yesterday ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was particularly critical, warning Newcastle that money does not buy success as the Magpies dream of joining the European elite by hoping to emulate the sustained success enjoyed by Premier League champions Manchester City under their Abu Dhabi-based backers.

Klopp expects Newcastle to fulfil their ambitions eventually, but he suggested it might be a rocky road to the top because money alone cannot guarantee success.

"What will it mean for football? A few months we had an issue with clubs building a Super League, and rightly so. But this is building a super team, guaranteed places in the Champions League in a few years," the German said.

"Newcastle fans will love it, but money doesn't buy success. They have money to make mistakes, but they will be where they want eventually."

Newcastle's takeover was greeted with dismay by Amnesty International, which described it as a "bitter blow for human rights defenders".

Saudi Arabia faced international condemnation following the brutal murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate three years ago.

"I was waiting for official statements from (Premier League chief executive) Richard Masters because obviously there are concerns about human rights, that is obvious," Klopp added.

The managers of City, Manchester United and Chelsea, who together with Liverpool form the "Big Four" this season, were less critical.

"I didn't think it was going to go through but now it has and it is going to change the picture," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I don't know the plans of the new owners, can't see if they're going to spend loads of money, it's a fantastic football club with traditions.

"Long term, it's going to be interesting to watch and it has been the talk of football the last two weeks and that's what they want in the end, but as I said, it's not my focus. I don't want to join in that political discussion."

City manager Pep Guardiola, like Solskjaer, preferred to distance himself from the Newcastle talk.

He said: "Looks like Newcastle fans are happy. It's a business (that) took over the club and the people are happy. I'm far away from the reason why the decision was made."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, welcomed the challenge of an even "tougher" league now that Newcastle have the financial might to grow.

"I think it's normal people have concerns. We trust the Premier League, they have accepted and they are the authorities," he said.

"They have allowed it and Newcastle have new owners. The new owners seem to be promising for a famous club in England and it seems we have a new competitor for titles.

"We play in the toughest league and it always seems to get tougher."

Newcastle have confirmed Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager when Tottenham visit St James' Park tomorrow.

Bruce was reportedly set for the sack following the takeover. The 60-year-old has been criticised by fans, with reports saying sections of his squad are unhappy with his methods.

But he has been granted a stay of execution after new Newcastle director Amanda Staveley announced yesterday there would be no immediate decision on his future.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy," she said.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday."

Newcastle are just one place off the bottom of the table and without a win in their seven league games this season.

The Magpies have been linked with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and Villarreal chief Unai Emery, formerly of Arsenal, among many others.

