Monaco rally to edge out PSG; Paris club’s winless run continues on day Enrique extends contract

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PSG announced before kick-off on Sept 4 that coach Luis Enrique had extended his contract until 2030.

PARIS - Monaco moved to the top of Ligue 1 with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain on Sept 4, leaving the French champions winless from their opening three games of the new campaign on the day coach Luis Enrique extended his contract.

Marquinhos put PSG in front in the first half but goals from Nazinho and Stanis Idumbo secured the points for Monaco, who have a perfect haul of nine points and are the only team left in Ligue 1 with a 100 per cent record.

PSG announced before kick-off that coach Luis Enrique had extended his contract until 2030, and that Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Fabian Ruiz had also signed new deals.

They took the lead on 31 minutes when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s ball across the six-yard box was bundled in by Marquinhos. After a video assistant referee check to see the Brazilian had not used his arm, the goal stood.

It was a second goal in as many games for a player who does not score many, having also netted in the 2-2 draw with Lille last time out.

Monaco levelled the score on 58 minutes as Nazinho headed in from close range following Jordan Teze’s cross in the first effort on target for the visitors.

Monaco turned the game on its head when they grabbed a second goal on 72 minutes as Idumbo worked a shooting chance on the left-hand side of the box and rifled his powerful shot into the net from a tight angle.

Ernest Nuamah scored one goal and provided an assist as Olympique Lyonnais cruised to a 3-1 victory over visiting AJ Auxerre.

Lyon took the lead on 28 minutes when Felix Bacher rose highest to meet Nuamah’s corner.

Zachary Athekame added a second goal three minutes later with a low shot from the edge of the box, but Auxerre levelled before half-time through Cameron Archer, who netted his first goal for the club.

Lyon restored their two-goal advantage when Nuamah cut inside and curled a superb shot into the net soon after halftime.

The home side might have had a fourth but Kail Boudache struck the woodwork with a late effort.

Most successful period in PSG’s history

Enrique, who joined PSG in 2023 after coaching Barcelona and Spain, has overseen the most successful period in the club’s history, including two consecutive Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 crowns.

The Spaniard led PSG to six trophies in the 2024-25 season and to the final of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Defenders Beraldo and Pacho, midfielder Neves and academy product Mayulu have all committed their futures to the club until 2031.

Portugal international Neves has made 100 appearances for PSG since joining from Benfica in 2024, while Ecuador centre-back Pacho has played 105 times since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in the same year.

Brazilian defender Beraldo joined from Sao Paulo in January 2024, while France Under-21 international Mayulu has risen through PSG’s academy since joining the club at the age of 12.

Ruiz, 30, also agreed a contract until 2028 with an option for a further year.

Spain midfielder Ruiz, who arrived from Napoli in 2022, has made 171 appearances for the Paris club, scoring 16 goals and providing 28 assists. REUTERS