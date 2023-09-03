Monaco move to Ligue 1 summit with 3-0 home win over Lens

MONACO, France - Monaco moved to the top of Ligue 1 as they registered an emphatic 3-0 home win over Racing Lens on Saturday.

Monaco now have 10 points from four games, two points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who drew 1-1 at Nantes on Friday, and three above Stade Brest in third after a 0-0 draw at home to Stade Rennais earlier on Saturday.

Wilfried Singo headed home the opening goal in the 24th minute, followed by a second 12 minutes later from Alexandre Golovin who skilfully finished off a counter attack.

Monaco’s Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan took advantage of a slip from Lens centre back Kevin Danso to score the third in the 59th.

Lens, runners-up last season with the best Ligue 1 defence after conceding only 29 goals, are still looking for their first victory of the new campaign. They have conceded 10 goals in four games and stand second-bottom with one point from four matches. REUTERS

