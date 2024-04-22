Monaco move second after 2-0 win over Brest

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v AS Monaco - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - April 21, 2024 AS Monaco's Krepin Diatta in action with Brest's Kenny Lala REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v AS Monaco - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - April 21, 2024 AS Monaco's Denis Zakaria celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v AS Monaco - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - April 21, 2024 AS Monaco's Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v AS Monaco - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - April 21, 2024 AS Monaco's Denis Zakaria celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v AS Monaco - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - April 21, 2024 AS Monaco's Krepin Diatta in action with Brest's Romain Del Castillo REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 01:21 AM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 01:21 AM

AS Monaco won 2-0 at Brest on Sunday to overtake their opponents in the Ligue 1 standings and move into second place, extending their unbeaten run to seven games despite finishing the match with nine men.

Monaco have 55 points, two ahead of Brest and with a game in hand, while Lille, who have also played a game less, are one point behind Brest in fourth after their 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

Monaco broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, when a poor clearance from Jonas Martin fell to Denis Zakaria, who took a touch to take him past the onrushing Martin and from the edge of the area curled his shot into the far top corner.

The visitors doubled their lead three minutes after the break, with Krepin Diatta's cross from the left bundled home at the near post by Takumi Minamino.

Monaco had both Eliesse Ben Seghir and Wilfried Singo sent off in added time but it was too late for Brest to take advantage and they fell to their second consecutive defeat.

Lille overcame Strasbourg thanks to Jonathan David's 12th minute goal, his sixth in six league games, and they have a five point advantage over fifth-placed Nice. Paris St Germain, who play Lyon later on Sunday, are top on 63 points. REUTERS

