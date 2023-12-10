Monaco move into second place with win at Rennes

AS Monaco held on for a 2-1 win at Stade Rennais on Saturday to move up to second place in Ligue 1 despite having scorer Vanderson sent off late on and conceding a late penalty.

Monaco are second on 30 points, one ahead of Nice who host Reims on Sunday, with Paris St Germain top on 33 points before they welcome Nantes later on Saturday.

The opening goal came in the 51st minute with Rennes unable to clear Ismail Jakobs' cross into the area. Folarin Balogun's pass found Vanderson and the Brazilian's shot took a deflection off Jeanuel Belocian on its way into the net.

Rennes, who had offered little in attack, were handed a lifeline in the 75th minute when Vanderson picked up his second booking and the visitors were down to 10 men.

It was Monaco, however, who extended their lead in the 85th when Youssouf Fofana picked up a pass from Balogun and took the ball into the area before side-footing into the bottom corner.

Fofana then conceded a penalty four minutes later which Benjamin Bourigeaud converted to make it 2-1 but despite piling on the pressure in added time, Rennes were unable to find an equaliser and Monaco held on to take all three points.

The defeat leaves Rennes in 12th spot on 15 points. REUTERS