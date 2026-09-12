Monaco go top of Ligue 1 but lose 100% start

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

STRASBOURG Sept 12 - A speculative long-range effort from Paris Brunner took Monaco to the top of the Ligue 1 standings but they lost their 100% start to the new season with a 1-1 draw at RC Strasbourg on Saturday.

Brunner scored in the 71st minute, picking up the ball just over the halfway line, advancing forward and then unleashing a shot that bent into the top corner of the home side’s net.

Strasbourg had gone ahead seven minutes into the second half when Spanish defender Oso’s free kick was headed into his own net by Monaco’s Sadibou Sane.

Monaco now have 10 points from their opening four matches and moved ahead of Rennes, who beat Olympique de Marseille 1-0 at home on Friday, on goal difference.

Strasbourg stayed in sixth spot with seven points from their first four fixtures.

Monaco, who have conceded only twice in league action this season, were under threat in the first half as Strasbourg had several chances with Gessime Yassine hooking a close-in effort inches wide of the goal 11 minutes before halftime.

But near the end Monaco went in search of a second goal and Denis Zakaria swept the ball in from a corner but was offside. REUTERS