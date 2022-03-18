Momentum a fragile flower: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool stars that their momentum in the Premier League title race is a "fragile flower" following Wednesday's vital 2-0 win at Arsenal.

The Reds, on 69 points, closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to just one point thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium.

Their ninth consecutive league victory puts the destiny of the title in their hands as they would take the trophy if they win their remaining nine games, including a crucial trip to City on April 10.

But, although they are the league's in-form team, Reds boss Klopp is cautious about putting too much faith in their good run.

"Momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet," said the German, whose side can still win an unprecedented quadruple this term.

"If someone walks on it, then you have to work to get the momentum back and just get through it.

"A rhythm is good but we are playing every four days, three days. It is a rhythm but it is an intense one. We are not complaining, we want to be in all competitions."

The seismic showdown with City could well determine if Liverpool can land a second English title in three seasons. But Klopp is not looking ahead to the big clash just yet.

"I really don't think a lot about City, that is the truth," he said.

"I know the only chance we have is to win an insane amount of games because our opponents win an incredible amount of games.

"The last few years, we have pushed each other to insane levels. We will give them a proper fight."

Arsenal remain in fourth on 51 points but have an edge over their rivals in the chase for the last Champions League spot.

Manchester United (50) and West Ham (48) have played two games more while seventh-placed Tottenham (48) are one match ahead of the Gunners.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has backed striker Harry Kane to continue breaking goalscoring records at the club after he struck in Wednesday's 2-0 league win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

After Cristian Romero's first-half opener, Kane produced a neat finish in the 57th minute to seal victory with his 95th goal in 139 away games in the competition, taking him past Wayne Rooney.

It was also Kane's 178th Premier League goal overall which surpassed Frank Lampard to move into fifth on the all-time list.

"We're very happy because Harry is scoring a lot. He started this season and struggled a bit," Conte said. "Now we're very happy because as a manager I know I have a world-class striker. He is starting to understand the way we're playing, he has many chances to improve his record and score and enjoy."

