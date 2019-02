Liverpool fans James Linus, Isabelle Linus, Gabrielle Joseph, Anabelle Linus, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James, Udabelle Linus, ex-Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre and Vanessa Tifanny pose for a group shot. They were among 350 fans who turned up at Clarke Quay for the live screening, presented by Chang Beer and organised by Singtel, of the English Premier League game between the Red Devils and the Reds. The match ended 0-0.