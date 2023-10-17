Moment of silence for Swedish attack victims planned for Tuesday's games

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Belgium v Sweden - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - October 16, 2023 Sweden fans inside the stadium as play is suspended after a shooting in Brussels REUTERS/Yves Herman
A forensic officer packs equipment after a police operation against a deadly shooting suspect, in Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers work outside the site of a police operation against a deadly shooting suspect, in Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers work outside the site of a police operation against a deadly shooting suspect, in Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Emergency personnel carry a person on a stretcher outside King Baudouin Stadium after play was suspended after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

A moment of silence will be observed ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying matches in memory of the two Swedish soccer fans killed in an attack in Brussels, UEFA said in a statement.

They were fatally shot by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden's qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at halftime.

Tuesday's five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top