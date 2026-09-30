Mofokeng double steers South Africa to 5-0 win over Eritrea

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Sept 30 - Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice as South Africa eased to a 5-0 win over minnows Eritrea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier in neutral Cairo on Wednesday.

South Africa have a full haul of six points from their first two qualifiers under new coach Pitso Mosimane, while Kenya (one point) and Guinea (zero) meet in their second encounter in Conakry on Thursday. Eritrea have a single point from two games.

Mofokeng has made a fine start to the new season at Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and continued that form with two first-half goals, while he also struck the post.

Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh added three more goals in the second period as South Africa easily won the first-ever meeting between the sides to stay on course for the June 19 to July 17 finals that will be staged in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next year. REUTERS