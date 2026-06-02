Modric primed for swansong as Croatia's beating heart

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group L - Czech Republic v Croatia - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - October 9, 2025 Croatia's Luka Modric during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David W Cerny

June 2 - Croatia head into the World Cup aiming to extend a run that has cemented their status as one of football's most consistent overachievers, but their preparations have been clouded by concern over captain Luka Modric's fitness.

The 40-year-old midfield maestro underwent cheekbone surgery in April but is expected to recover in time to anchor the midfield in what will probably be his fifth and final World Cup.

With Modric still the team's heartbeat, the tournament will test Croatia's ability to balance continuity with transition as the Balkan nation continues to defy expectations despite a population of just around 3.8 million.

Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner who lifted 28 major trophies with Real Madrid, will feature in his 10th major international tournament, bringing unmatched experience with 196 caps.

Around him, Croatia boast a squad that blends experience and emerging talent with central defenders Josko Gvardiol and Luka Vuskovic the bedrocks of the team.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

Gvardiol, 24, one of the standout performers at the 2022 World Cup, returned to action only in May after five months out with a tibial fracture, and Vuskovic, 19, has recently recovered from a knee injury.

In attack, Igor Matanovic, Nikola Vlasic and Petar Musa will look to provide Croatia with a cutting edge starting with Croatia's opening game against England on June 17 in Arlington, Texas, before facing Ghana and Panama in a tough Group L.

Croatia topped their qualifying group with seven wins and one draw and manager Zlatko Dalic, in charge since 2017, has overseen the most successful era in the nation's history, guiding them to a runners-up finish in 2018 and third place in 2022.

The 59-year-old will again lean on experienced figures such as Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric to support Modric, particularly following the international retirement of longtime midfield anchor Marcelo Brozovic.

Ultimately, much may depend on Modric's fitness and his ability to orchestrate one final performance on football's biggest stage. REUTERS