Modric doesn't look like 35 on the pitch: Zidane

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed an evergreen Luka Modric after the 35-year-old midfielder produced a majestic display in the 3-1 last-16, second-leg win over Atalanta on Tuesday as the team reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Croatia captain played a crucial role in breaking the deadlock by contributing to his side's high-pressing game and intercepting a kick from Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to set up Karim Benzema for the opening goal.

"We all know the player Modric is, he may be 35 but he sure doesn't look like it out on the pitch," Zidane said.

Working in tandem with Toni Kroos in the absence of the suspended Casemiro, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner also helped Real control possession and deal with Atalanta's energetic pressing game.

"Each player has their own characteristics and as a holding midfield duo, they are phenomenal," Zidane said of Kroos and Modric.

Modric's contract expires in the summer and there has been no official confirmation of an extension despite reports saying that he is "definitely staying".

Regardless of where his future lies, he has no plans to hang up his boots yet and still feels fit enough to keep on going for a few more years at the elite level.

"I feel as though I'm still 27. I feel really good and it goes to show you should not look at how old someone is. What matters is what we do on the pitch, not our passports," he said. "With my current shape, and with everything I've achieved with this club, I'm still hungry to keep competing."

Apart from a couple of scares, Real dominated the match to secure a 4-1 aggregate win thanks to a penalty from skipper Sergio Ramos and a late Marco Asensio strike, which came immediately after Luis Muriel had hit back for Atalanta from a free kick.

"You have to congratulate the players because we played splendidly from start to finish, against a team that demands a lot of you physically," Zidane added.

"We did exactly what we needed to do, in defence and with the ball. We could say it was a complete performance."

