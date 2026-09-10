MLS spends record $370 million on transfers in 2026

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Nov 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The MLS Cup logo at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 9 - Major League Soccer enjoyed another record-setting year in transfer spending, shelling out $370 million on player acquisitions in 2026, the league said on Wednesday.

The total is a $34 million increase from last year's record of $336 million and more than double 2023's $172 million spending total.

Eight clubs set their own transfer records, with St. Louis City doing so twice. Toronto FC acquired American striker Josh Sargent in February for a reported $22 million, one of the largest transfer fees in the league's history.

This year saw 30 players with World Cup experience join MLS clubs, including 20 who were part of 2026 World Cup squads.

There were 186 international signings in 2026, spanning 51 countries. More than 30 signings came from clubs within the top five European leagues.

The league also generated a record $218 million in transfer revenue, led by Australian Lucas Herrington joining Hull City for a reported base fee of $17 million and American Zavier Gozo's reported $15 million move to Crystal Palace.

Fifteen players developed in MLS earned multimillion-dollar transfers in 2026, totaling more than $65 million in outgoing fees.

MLS also said its "cash-for-player" trade rule continues to help intra-league movement by allowing clubs to trade directly for players without using General Allocation Money or other assets such as draft picks. REUTERS