Mixed emotions from Klopp as Reds lose

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team deserved to go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat by 10-man Inter Milan, but the German was not too pleased with his players' "slapstick" finishing.

The Reds progressed with a 2-1 aggregate win but they squandered many chances in the second leg of their last-16 tie, with Joel Matip heading against the bar and Mohamed Salah hitting the post twice.

A superb drive into the top corner from Lautaro Martinez in the 62nd minute sealed the win for Inter and ended Liverpool's seven-match winning run in the competition, but Klopp said the match was one his team could afford to lose.

"It's not that I'm over the moon - I'm really happy we went through, because when we saw the draw it was 'OK, that's a tough one'. But we went through over two legs and I think we deserved it," he said.

"It's a big 'if' but if we had used our chances from set pieces and other situations - it was a bit slapstick how we missed the chances - in the end we could still have won.

"But the only thing I'm interested in is that it's fair we are through."

In total, Liverpool had 12 attempts on goal but only two on target, while Inter (three of seven on target) were more clinical.

The loss meant Klopp's men, who are still in the running for a historic quadruple, have slipped to just a third defeat in 44 games in all competitions this season.

They had been on a 12-game winning run before Tuesday.

Salah admitted Liverpool might have suffered from complacency and said that he hoped to make up for his misses.

"We lost the game and maybe that will give us a push," said the Egyptian, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this term.

"Maybe in the back of our minds we were overconfident. It's a good game for us to learn from.

"I hit the post twice, it's OK - maybe next game I'll score three. I don't mind so much when the team qualifies. The good thing is that it's not in the Premier League, and we have qualified. That's great."

Just two minutes after Martinez's goal, Inter found themselves down a man after Alexis Sanchez was dismissed for a second yellow card after catching Liverpool's Fabinho.

In the end, the visitors were left to rue conceding two late goals in Milan three weeks ago after they had enjoyed the better of the game for much of the first leg.

"We've got to this stage for the first time in 10 years. We played against the strongest team in Europe at this time and we were also their equals," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

"Sometimes it just takes a single episode to change the course of a game."

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski grabbed the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history with three goals by the 23rd minute as the Germans steamrollered Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 to also book a place in the quarter-finals with an 8-2 aggregate score.

The 33-year-old Poland striker scored thrice in an 11-minute spell as he opened his account with two almost identical penalties in the 12th and 21st minutes before netting on the break two minutes later for his fifth hat-trick in the competition.

The tie was all but over by the half-hour mark when Serge Gnabry beat beleaguered Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn with a low shot to make it 4-0 before a Thomas Muller double and Leroy Sane strike in the second half wrapped up the win.

