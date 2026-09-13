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Missed chance for Paris FC, Lyon as they slip behind Ligue 1 leaders

PARIS, Sept 12 - Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais played out a goalless draw in Ligue 1 on Saturday, both missing out on the opportunity to grab a share of the lead in the early part of the new French season.

The result left the two clubs on eight points from four games, two behind Monaco, who drew at RC Strasbourg earlier, and Rennes, who were 1-0 home victors over Olympique de Marseille on Friday.

Both Paris and Lyon had chances in the French capital, with the home side’s winger Luca Koleosho coming closest with a 50th-minute effort that was inches wide.

New Italy coach Roberto Mancini was in the crowd to watch Koleosho, who won his first caps in June.

There was also a goalless draw between Le Havre and Angers but AJ Auxerre moved off the bottom of the table with a late 1-0 victory over Nice while Toulouse fought back from 0-2 down at halftime to win a point on the road at Lorient.

Ibrahima Balde, in his first Ligue 1 start at the age of 23, opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and defender Noah Mbamba added a second two minutes later to have hosts Lorient in command at the break.

Substitute Casper Tengstedt pulled one back for Toulouse three minutes into the second half before fellow Dane Thomas Jorgensen equalised in the 68th minute.

AUXERRE EARN FIRST POINTS OF THE SEASON

Auxerre’s win at home to Nice was their first points of the season after losing their opening three games, with Cameron Archer grabbing the 74th minute winner.

Nice, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, dropped into last place.

Monaco had gone top earlier in the day when a speculative long-range effort from Paris Brunner saw them force a 1-1 draw at RC Strasbourg on Saturday.

Brunner scored in the 71st minute, picking up the ball just over the halfway line, advancing forward and then unleashing a shot that bent into the top corner of the home side’s net.

Strasbourg had gone ahead seven minutes into the second half when Spanish defender Oso’s free kick was headed into his own net by Monaco’s Sadibou Sane.

Monaco now have 10 points from their opening four matches and are ahead of Rennes on goal difference.

Sunday sees Lille have a chance to join Monaco on 10 points as they host newly promoted Troyes while champions Paris St Germain look for their first win of the league season at Stade Brestois. REUTERS