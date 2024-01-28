Misfiring Leverkusen held at home by Gladbach

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 27, 2024 Borussia Moenchengladbach players react after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 27, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Granit Xhaka look dejected after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany - Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen squandered a bagful of chances before settling for a 0-0 draw against visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and seeing their lead at the top cut to two points.

Unbeaten Leverkusen head the standings on 49 points, with Bayern Munich, 3-2 winners at Augsburg, in second place on 47. VfB Stuttgart are third on 37 following their 5-2 demolition of RB Leipzig.

The hosts had more than 70% possession in the first half and two good early opportunities for Florian Wirtz but struggled to crack open the disciplined Gladbach defence.

It was even more one-way traffic after the break with Xabi Alonso's team squandering chance after chance, with Jeremie Frimpong coming agonisingly close three times in a six-minute spell, and Alejandro Grimaldo firing over the bar from close range.

A stoppage-time Nathan Tella shot from two metres out was far too weak and completed a disappointing evening for the hosts. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top