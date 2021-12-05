Misfiring Kane still an important player for Tottenham: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is not prepared to drop out-of-form striker Harry Kane ahead of a hectic festive schedule, with eight games in all competitions remaining this month.

Last season's Golden Boot winner with 23 goals, the England captain has gone off the boil this term.

He has just one English Premier League strike in 13 games, which came in the 3-2 win at Newcastle in October.

Kane, winner of the scoring accolade in three of the past six years, has looked a shadow of his former self since his failed attempt to force a transfer to champions Manchester City in the close-season.

However, Conte is convinced the 28-year-old, widely regarded as Spurs' talisman, will be back on track soon.

Ahead of today's home game against relegation-threatened Norwich, which on paper should be a good opportunity for Kane to start firing again, the Italian said: "First of all, I'm sure Harry is happy if we win and he doesn't score because Tottenham is the first thought for us and Harry.

"It's important to have chances to score and we're improving a lot in this aspect. I'm sure Harry is going to score many goals... I'm very pleased for the way that he's playing."

On calls for the misfiring striker to be benched, Conte added: "To start a game without Harry now is a bit difficult for me. Honestly, we are talking about an important player for us, an important player for all.

"I hope to improve the situation, to improve the confidence of all the players and to see that maybe without Harry we can cover the situation - not in the same way, but in a way that can be good to get the three points.

"Now in this moment, honestly, I don't see this team starting without Harry."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V NORWICH

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 9.50pm